They are analyzing issues such as food sustainability, communicable diseases, space capabilities, climate adaptation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence.

On Monday, representatives of the countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) are meeting in Caracas to discuss issues related to science, technology and innovation.

Organized by the administration of President Nicolas Maduro, the CELAC meeting anticipates discussions on food sustainability, communicable and non-communicable diseases, space capabilities, climate crisis mitigation and adaptation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, social inclusion, and the exchange of ancestral knowledge.

The Bolivarian Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil emphasized that the meeting will open the foundations for a roadmap to the development of science & technology in the coming years.

"With the effort we are making in our scientific institutes, we are moving towards a better world, and we have to find mechanisms to articulate and build our own scientific and technological model," he stated.

The tweet reads, "Venezuela is a power: it has the World's 8th iron reserve. It concentrates 3 percent of the world's minerals. The Orinoco Mining Arc is the world's 2d mineral reserve."

The Venezuelan Science Minister Gabriela Jimenez announced the establishment of working groups to build "strategies that allow us to address areas of interest that respond to the common needs of the region.

"The CELAC meeting will be a space for dialogue focused on promoting the exchange of knowledge and scientific activity as well as to agree on solutions to shared problems based on respect for values and ethical principles aimed at preserving the planet," she said.

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) are participating in the high-level dialogue in Caracas.

The meeting also brings together representatives from Mexico, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Argentina, St. Kitts and Nevis, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Colombia, Honduras, Paraguay, Nicaragua, Belize, Dominica, the Bahamas, and Suriname.