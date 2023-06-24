    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News

Venezuela and Nicaragua Show Support to Russia

  • Flags of Venezuela and Nicaragua. Jun. 23, 2023.

    Flags of Venezuela and Nicaragua. Jun. 23, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/teleSUR

Published 24 June 2023
Opinion

"...Venezuela and its people reject any change of power or armed uprising by violent and unconstitutional means..."

On Saturday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros and Daniel Ortega Saavedra, Nicaraguan President, issued a communiqué supporting Russia and its President, Vladimir Putin, and condemning the armed insurgency of the Wagner Group in Russia.

Related:

Lukashenko Strikes Deal With Wagner Group, Prigozhin Retreats

According to the statement released by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Venezuela and its people “reject any change of power or armed uprising by violent and unconstitutional means, as well as the use of external forces that bet on a civil war, attacking the sovereignty and self-determination of the Peoples, violating the political stability and social peace of the Russian Federation.”

The statement also shows Venezuela’s “full support for the Constitutional President of the Russian Federation and Commander-in-Chief of its Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin”

On Twitter, several Venezuelan representatives, including President Maduro, shared the official communiqué of the Bolivarian Republic, expressing their “solidarity with the Russian people in the face of this attack against peace, stability and solid democracy”.

President Ortega’s statement qualified Russia’s current situation as “times of great challenges to the Glory of Russia's Character, Identity, Wisdom and Strengths.”

Nicaragua’s communiqué, signed by President Ortega and by Rosario Murillo, First Lady of Nicaragua, showed the support of the Nicaraguan people, stating that they were “always alert and supportive.”

The communiqué also expressed the “Embrace, Recognition, Respect and Admiration” of the Nicaraguan people to their “Comrade President Vladimir,” while stating their “Revolutionary Brotherhood.”

Since Friday, in a series of video statements, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, declared that he intended to advance on Moscow in order to confront the Russian military officials he deemed “corrupt.”

On Saturday, President Vladimir Putin, while a coup attempt taking place by the private military company Wagner, address to the nation describing the actions as “backstabbing” and called for unity.

Aleksandr Grigórievich Lukashenko, President of Belarus, announced he arranged a deal in which Prigozhin, in exchange for “security guarantees” for his fighters, will end the current armed insurgency in Russia; the talks were held in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tags

Communiqué Support Russia Venezuela Nicaragua

People

Nicolás Maduro Moros Daniel Ortega Saavedra

teleSUR
Presidency of Venezuela
Presidency of Nicaragua
by teleSUR/ YBC
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.