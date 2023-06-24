Venezuela and Nicaragua Show Support to Russia

"...Venezuela and its people reject any change of power or armed uprising by violent and unconstitutional means..."

On Saturday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros and Daniel Ortega Saavedra, Nicaraguan President, issued a communiqué supporting Russia and its President, Vladimir Putin, and condemning the armed insurgency of the Wagner Group in Russia.

According to the statement released by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Venezuela and its people “reject any change of power or armed uprising by violent and unconstitutional means, as well as the use of external forces that bet on a civil war, attacking the sovereignty and self-determination of the Peoples, violating the political stability and social peace of the Russian Federation.”

The statement also shows Venezuela’s “full support for the Constitutional President of the Russian Federation and Commander-in-Chief of its Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin”

On Twitter, several Venezuelan representatives, including President Maduro, shared the official communiqué of the Bolivarian Republic, expressing their “solidarity with the Russian people in the face of this attack against peace, stability and solid democracy”.

#Comunicado| Venezuela condena enérgicamente la amenaza irracional del grupo Wagner y de su dirigente Yevgueni Prigozhin de promover una insurrección armada en la Federación de Rusia, a través de métodos terroristas. pic.twitter.com/QlYRYhZxbk — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) June 24, 2023

President Ortega’s statement qualified Russia’s current situation as “times of great challenges to the Glory of Russia's Character, Identity, Wisdom and Strengths.”

Nicaragua’s communiqué, signed by President Ortega and by Rosario Murillo, First Lady of Nicaragua, showed the support of the Nicaraguan people, stating that they were “always alert and supportive.”

The communiqué also expressed the “Embrace, Recognition, Respect and Admiration” of the Nicaraguan people to their “Comrade President Vladimir,” while stating their “Revolutionary Brotherhood.”

#Russia | Wagner boss confirms cancellation of advance on Moscow. The mutinous convoy of private military company is returning to its field camps, its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has announced#Wagner #Putin #Russia pic.twitter.com/LJfVbLBmOW — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 24, 2023

Since Friday, in a series of video statements, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, declared that he intended to advance on Moscow in order to confront the Russian military officials he deemed “corrupt.”

On Saturday, President Vladimir Putin, while a coup attempt taking place by the private military company Wagner, address to the nation describing the actions as “backstabbing” and called for unity.

Aleksandr Grigórievich Lukashenko, President of Belarus, announced he arranged a deal in which Prigozhin, in exchange for “security guarantees” for his fighters, will end the current armed insurgency in Russia; the talks were held in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin.