TeleSUR and Honduran Channel 8 Sign Cooperation Agreement

On Wednesday, the news platform TeleSUR signed a cooperation protocol with the National Television of Honduras - Channel 8 (TNH).

The agreement was signed by TeleSUR President Patricia Villegas and the Honduran Press Secretary Ivis Alvarado.

The objective of this protocol is to strengthen and establish cooperation between the parties, including the exchange of news content.

The Press Secretary highlighted through social media that the protocol aims to "jointly build communication capabilities to face the challenges of the global society."



@pvillegas_tlSUR, Presidenta de la Cadena Televisiva Telesur, nos cuenta los momentos en que este medio a través del despliegue de su equipo acompañó la lucha de la Resistencia Popular ante el nefasto golpe de Estado hace 14 años.

The tweet reads, "TeleSUR President Patricia Villegas tells us about the moments in which this multimedia, through the deployment of its team, accompanied the struggle of the popular resistance against the disastrous coup d'état 14 years ago."

This agreement was signed as part of the commemoration of the 14th anniversary of the coup d'état against then-President Manuel Zelaya (2006-2009).

After the document was signed, Honduran President Xiomara Castro personally presented TeleSUR with a recognition for its journalistic work during 2009 coup. She remembered that this alternative outlet was one of the few international media present at the scene.

"Thanks to TeleSUR and the international media that made it possible for the whole world to recognize that there had been a coup d'état in our country," said Castro, who is the wife of former President Zelaya.