Venezuela: Nicolás Maduro Gets Vaccinated With Spuntnik V

Venezuela's Vaccination Plan covers free supply to the nearly 31,000,000 inhabitants of the South American country, and foreigners, which include 6,000,000 Colombians living in the nation.

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro received the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday after all Venezuelan health and frontline personnel was vaccinated in the country.

"We already carry 60 percent of the Russian vaccines and on Monday we started with the Chinese ones," the president said. "Worldwide, all the studies say that the Russian vaccine is a vaccine with great power to generate immunity," Maduro added.

#Venezuela | @NicolasMaduro

received the first dose of the #SputnikV vaccine as part of the country's vaccination plan.

The inoculation comes after immunizing health and frontline personnel to combat #COVID19 in #Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/ybKD30NwS7 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 6, 2021

This week Venezuela transported the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Dominica as part of a solidarity agreement between country members of the ALBA-TCP. This, amid growing concern about inequity in vaccine distributions worldwide.

In this sense, the Venezuelan president explained that "there is a shortage of vaccines in the world ... already almost 40 countries are putting the Russian vaccine and the European Union is studying it, so well, let's see, I have a lot of faith in the combination of the Russian, Chinese and Cuban vaccine."

