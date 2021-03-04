Dominica Receives COVID-19 Vaccines with ALBA-TCP Assistance

The first batch with 20 000 doses acquired from China was received by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of Dominica Edward Registe. "This is true friendship," the official said, referring to Venezuela's government's solidarity, which transported the shipment via its airline Conviasa from China to Dominica.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA- TCP) sent on Wednesday the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Dominica as part of a regional initiative to secure the beginning of immunization campaigns.

#EnVideo �� | "Esta es la verdadera amistad" expresó el Ministro de Estado para Asuntos Exteriores de la Mancomunidad de #Dominica ����, Edward Registe al recibir el vuelo humanitario de #ALBATCP con 20 mil vacunas para la inmunización contra el #COVID19.#UnidosContraElCovid19 pic.twitter.com/1My20pweVJ — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) March 4, 2021

"This is true friendship. Being able to assist us with the transport from China to Dominica. We want to thank the government and people of Venezuela and the government and people of China," Registe added.

Last January, the regional block agreed to create a bank of COVID-19 vaccines to support country members and funding mechanisms to guarantee a fair, timely distribution.