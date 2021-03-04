Nine Arrested in Venezuela in Failed Attempt to Kidnap Cabello

Venezuelan leader Diosdado Cabello announced the arrest of nine people who were planning to kidnap him and, apparently, deliver him to the U.S.

The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) declared on Wednesday in his weekly TV program, while referring to a failed kidnap attempt against him: "the truth is that there are nine people arrested that the state security agencies identified, after crossings of calls and (that) someone gave information, that these people were preparing (...) the possibility of arresting me, of making me a prisoner."

Cabello did not give details about those arrested; however, he challenged anyone who wants to to "detain" him. This came as a reaction to a tweet by journalist Carla Angola, who said that "they tried to kidnap Diosdado (Cabello) to deliver him to the United States, which some experts believe would not be so complicated."

Caracas has denounced that the opposition's most radical elements and hired U.S. hitmen hold a contract that extends 500 days to invade the country and murder Venezuelan leaders.

#Venezuela | National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez declares that the Colombian government, along with US federal agencies, directly participated in and facilitated Operation Gedeon, which attempted selective assassinations, a coup, and the kidnapping of political leaders. pic.twitter.com/CdXUxGn1oj — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 28, 2021

On March 26, 2020, the United States filed charges against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and 14 other high-ranking officials for alleged links to drug trafficking and money laundering, without presenting evidence to support the charges.

Following these unfounded charges, the U.S. Government went on to offer a reward of up to 15 million dollars for any information leading to the arrest of Maduro, 10 million dollars for that of Cabello, and another 10 million for those leading to the arrests of Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami, among other former high ranking military officials.

Washington and its allies have so far made multiple attempts to overthrow Maduro's government, including a terrorist incursion in Venezuela from the neighboring country of Colombia, to kidnap the president and take him to the U.S. This attempt failed and exposed the U.S.-backed mercenaries from private armies, thanks to the intervention of the people of Venezuela and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).