Venezuela Rejects Unfounded Territorial Breach in Guyana

"Once again Guyana intends to generate false versions about the regular patrolling operations carried out by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces," Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Ministry noted.

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MPPRE) on Wednesday rejected new accusations voiced by Guyana's government in relation to the territorial dispute over the Essequibo region.

On Tuesday, Guyana's Foreign Affairs Ministry summoned the Venezuelan Ambassador Luis Diaz to hand over a protest note rejecting an alleged territorial violation by two Venezuelan fighter jets in the Eteringbang community.

"Once again, in an outlandish manner, Guyana's government intends to generate false versions about the regular patrolling operations carried out by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces strictly circumscribed to the non-controversial Venezuelan territory," MPPRE pointed out.

The Venezuelan ministry also warned of a defamatory and disinformation campaign "to pretend an alleged act of aggression" to Guyana while describing the latest complaints as "unfounded" given the fact that no precise information was given on the incident.

Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean has borders with 9 independent states (Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, St. Vincent, St. Lucia, Dominica and St. Kitts & Nevis) and 4 colonial powers (Netherlands, USA, UK and France). https://t.co/cpxCngiTBK — Remembering things (@picsandvideos1) January 20, 2021

For over a century, Venezuela and Guyana, a former United Kingdom colony, have maintained a dispute over the Essequibo which extends some 159,000 square kilometers. In 1966, Venezuela and the U.K. signed the "Geneva Agreement" that established the basis for the peaceful solution of the dispute.

This international instrument stated that neither of the two parties can refer to the disputed territory as its own, while also calling for a mutually satisfactory resolution of the controversy.

"Venezuela remains faithful to its position in favor of resuming the spirit and mechanisms to seek a practical, peaceful, and mutually satisfactory solution to the Guyana Esequiba dispute," the MPPRE added.