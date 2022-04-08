Venezuela Manages to Deliver 4 Million Social Houses

“This historic milestone is reflected in joy for all the Venezuelan people,” Maduro stressed, recalling that his administration plans to build one million more dwellings.

On Thursday, President Nicolas Maduro celebrated the delivery of 4 million houses to the Venezuelan people as part of the Great Housing Mission (GMVV) program.

“This historic milestone is reflected in joy for all the Venezuelan people,” Maduro stressed, recalling that his administration plans to build one million more dwellings as part of the GMVV program.

“Promoted by Commander Hugo Chavez in 2011, the GMVV demonstrates the success of the Bolivarian socialist model,” Maduro added, stressing that his country is a world leader in housing rights despite suffering from the U.S. and European Union (EU) economic blockade.

On Thursday, the Venezuelan president also announced the reestablishment of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production by the State company Petrocasa to raise the manufacturing of doors, panels, windows, and other inputs with this material.

Today, the President of Honduras @XiomaraCastroZ presented diplomatic credentials to the ambassador of Venezuela sent by President @NicolasMaduro. Honduras' former narco-regime had recognized U.S. puppet Juan Guaido. pic.twitter.com/N4ZWhzIJI3 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) April 1, 2022

“This initiative will allow us to establish a production plan of 15,000 tons of PVC by 2024. We are making history. Nothing and no one will stop us,” Maduro highlighted. He also stressed that 97 percent of the inputs used by the Venezuelan housing construction industry are manufactured in seven local production plants. To boost the GMVV, Maduro ordered strengthening alliances with regional governments and activating new financial instruments such as credits for the beneficiaries.