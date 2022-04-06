Venezuela: President Maduro Reactivates Social Dialogue

"We are going to reformat the dialogue, we are going to make it more inclusive," the Bolivarian leader said.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro received members of the Civic Forum and lawmakers from the Democratic Alliance coalition in meetings aimed at reactivating the national dialogue process.

The Civic Forum is a platform that brings together human rights organizations, academic organizations, religious groups, businessmen, and unions.

Present at the meeting at the government headquarters in Caracas were the president of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez, lawmaker Nicolas Maduro Guerra, the member of the Dale Letra Movement Mariela Ramirez, and the president of Solidary Action Feliciano Reyna.

Maduro also met with the president of the National Academy of Medicine, Enrique Lopez, the former president of Fedecamaras Ricardo Cusanno, the member of the Venezuelan Electoral Observatory Luis Lander, and the leader of the Grassroots Union Movement Pablo Zambrano.

Subsequently, meetings were held with representatives of the opposition Democratic Alliance. Among them were lawmakers Timoteo Zambrano, Bernabe Gutierrez, Luis Parra, Luis Romero, Juan Carlos Alvarado, Jose Brito, and Alfonzo Campos.

Besides thanking all political sectors for attending the meetings, the Venezuelan president stressed that their presence demonstrates their will for national reconciliation and recognition of the legitimacy of the constitutional government.

"We are going to reformat the dialogue, we are going to make it more inclusive," Maduro said in March, when he called for strengthening peaceful political processes.