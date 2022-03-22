Trinidad & Tobago, Nicaragua Ratify Relations with Venezuela

President Maduro recalled that Venezuela has holden strategic diplomatic relations with these countries for over 35 years.

On Monday, the Venezuelan government received the credentials of the ambassadors Edmund Dillon (Trinidad and Tobago) and Orlando Gomez (Nicaragua) in two ceremonies headed by President Nicolas Maduro and Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia, respectively.

“The union and brotherhood of our peoples are strengthened,” Maduro tweeted, recalling that Venezuela has held diplomatic relations with Trinidad and Tobago and Nicaragua for over 35 years.

The Bolivarian leader received Dillon’s credentials at the Sol del Peru Hall in Miraflores Palace. A graduate from the West Indies University, this Trinidadian officer holds a certificate in management studies and a master's degree in international relations.

Before being appointed ambassador to Venezuela, Dillon served as Chief of Defense Staff between 2006 and 2010, National Security Minister, and lawmaker between 2015 and 2020.

Plasencia received the credentials of ambassador Gomez at the headquarters of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. At this meeting, the diplomats talked about both countries’ friendship bonds and the importance of regional integration.

"We reaffirmed to the Nicaraguan ambassador our commitment to the Sandinista People," Vice-chancellor for Latin America Rander Peña highlighted, adding that both countries’ partnership is strategic.

A former ambassador to Honduras, Uruguay, and Argentina, Gomez studied Social Sciences at the Central American University (UCA) and the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN). He also pursued postgraduate studies in Philosophy, History, English, and International Relations in European universities.