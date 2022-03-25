Venezuela Enters Face-to-Face Classes at all Educational Levels

"Venezuela has to shine and be a world example of public, free, inclusive, and top-quality education," President Maduro stressed.

On Thursday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announced that face-to-face classes will be resumed at all educational levels as of March 28.

"We are going to normalize classes in all schools and high schools in the country, and universities... The experiment is over and everything went well. We all got vaccinated and now we go to class," Maduro said, adding that the authorities will also initiate a process of strengthening education throughout the country.

"Recover all schools and high schools. Venezuela has to shine and be a world example of public, free, inclusive, and top-quality education. It must be a world example of educational and pedagogical quality."

The Bolivarian leader urged Education Minister Yelitze Santaella to ask his administration for the necessary resources to expand the recovery plan for educational infrastructure.

Since Venezuela is excluded from the international financial system, the costs for any transaction can go up by 20 percent.



Venezuelan VP Delcy Rodríguez offered a balance of the country’s growing economy in the past year amidst US sanctions.



On October 25, 2021, Venezuela began a process of gradual return to face-to-face classes, which was accompanied by the COVID-19 vaccination plan for Venezuelan adolescents over 12 years of age.

Later, on November 8, the Bolivarian Government used the Cuban Soberana II vaccine to immunize children between 2 and 11 years of age.

On March 17, the Minister of Health, Magaly Gutiérrez announced that 61 percent of the Venezuelan child population had already been immunized and the authorities will initiate an intensive campaign in schools to increase the current percentage.