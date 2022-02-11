Venezuela Is a Victim of Colombian Conflict: Minister Padrino

“There has been an attempt to 'Colombianize' our country through violent gangs and criminal actions," the Bolivarian Defense Minister stressed.

On Friday, Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez presented evidence on the activities of Colombian paramilitary groups in his country, a presence that has the support of the "narco-state" currently led by President Ivan Duque.

“There has been an attempt to 'Colombianize' our country through violent gangs and criminal actions. Venezuela is a victim of all the violence unleashed," he said, pointing out that the failure of the Colombian state is a consequence of the policies emanating from Washington.

"It is not in the interest of the narco-terrorist state that the conflict be resolved peacefully," Padrino Lopez explained, noting that Venezuela has made enormous efforts for the "peace of Colombia."

Besides informing about the actions carried out by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to control illegal groups, Padrino Lopez characterized the current regional geopolitical situation, highlighting the relationship between the proliferation of foreign drug trafficking groups in Venezuelan territory and the presidential elections to be held in May in Colombia.

Venezuela's large-scale security operation Guaicaipuro II saw several security agencies deploy tactical teams in Tejerías, Aragua state, resulting in high-profile gang leader Carlos Revette aka “Koki” reportedly being shot dead in clashes.



"The Colombian oligarchy is terrified by the proximity of the elections. The victim is the people who do not deserve rulers who use violence for the elections. The Colombian situation is depressing," he said.

The Venezuelan minister's statements occurred amid an international scenario that has been stressed by the fake news spread from Colombian authorities, who said that "Russian soldiers" would be based in Venezuelan territory near the border with their country.

In an interview on Blue Radio conducted during his visit to Bogota, for example, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, said that "Russia is 'more active' on the border between Colombia and Venezuela," as reported by RFI.