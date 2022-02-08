Landslide In Pereira City Kills 8 Colombians

“We decided to evacuate 15 neighboring homes and ask people not to stay nearby the affected areas because there is still a risk of landslide," the Risaralda department Governor Tamayo said.

On Tuesday, Colombia’s Pereira City Government Secretary Alvaro Arias confirmed that at least eight people died and another 25 were injured during a landslide caused by heavy rains in the Risaralda department.

The alluvium loaded with debris, stones, branches, and mud descended, causing many houses to collapse. The Risaralda department Governor Victor Tamayo confirmed the mobilization of emergency services, stressing that saving lives is the priority.

“We decided to evacuate 15 neighboring homes and ask people not to stay nearby the affected areas because there is still a risk of landslide," Tamayo stated, stressing that firefighters and police officers have rescued 17 people so far.

However, he warned that the death toll could increase in the coming hours as rescuers advance in the removal of debris, under which many people die from suffocation or deep wounds.

Afro-Colombians ����

Colombia is considered to have the fourth largest Black African population in the western hemisphere, after Brazil, Haiti and the United States. pic.twitter.com/nn51vZT1DY — Africans in the Americas (@Afro_Americas) February 7, 2022