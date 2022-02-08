Landslide In Pereira City Kills 8 Colombians

On Tuesday, Colombia’s Pereira City Government Secretary Alvaro Arias confirmed that at least eight people died and another 25 were injured during a landslide caused by heavy rains in the Risaralda department.
RELATED:
UN Announces Strategy Against Drugs and Crime for Latin America
The alluvium loaded with debris, stones, branches, and mud descended, causing many houses to collapse. The Risaralda department Governor Victor Tamayo confirmed the mobilization of emergency services, stressing that saving lives is the priority.
“We decided to evacuate 15 neighboring homes and ask people not to stay nearby the affected areas because there is still a risk of landslide," Tamayo stated, stressing that firefighters and police officers have rescued 17 people so far.
However, he warned that the death toll could increase in the coming hours as rescuers advance in the removal of debris, under which many people die from suffocation or deep wounds.
Tamayo assured that he will ask the national government to send food, toiletries, mats, and clothes for those citizens who became homeless after the disaster, whose ravages increased due to the affected areas’ precarious infrastructure.
Currentlly, 14 Colombian municipalities are in early alters for risk of intense rains and landslides and the road that connects the neighborhoods The Esneda and the Marseille is closed due to another avalanche.
“I thank all the authorities, companies, and citizens who have extended their hand in this emergency. Unity is the key to fighting this and any other disaster that afflicts our people,” Tamayo stressed.