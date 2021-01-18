Venezuela: Guaido Has Over €2 Billion in European Bank Accounts

Venezuela's Comptroller General Elvis Amoroso stated that Juan Guaidó, former National Assembly (AN) lawmaker, holds 2 billion euros in European bank accounts and owns a 77-foot yacht in the United States.

“Mr. Juan Guaidó will have to say where he got the 2 billion euros that he has deposited in European bank accounts and a 77-foot yacht that he has in Fort Lauderdale, Florida [United States], which has even been visited by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio,” Amoroso declared.

“They have to explain to the people of Venezuela how they have obtained the money, how is it that Mr. [Julio] Borges lives in a mansion in Bogotá. How did they get all this property? It is important to know these things,” said the Comptroller General at a press conference, during which he urged the outgoing lawmakers of the National Assembly to make their sworn declaration of assets, a mandatory procedure for deputies after ending their political duties.

Similarly, Amoroso made it clear that the new lawmakers must also make a similar declaration of their assets within the first 30 days after being sworn in.

"Comptroller Elvis Amoroso noted that Juan Guaidó has a bank account in the E.U. for more than $2 billion."

During the meeting with the media held at the headquarters of the Office of the Comptroller, Amoroso announced that in the coming day's new regulators will be installed in the National Assembly (AN), to place under scrutiny the administrative processes of the outgoing management, which was led by the opposition and has left the AN administrative building in deplorable conditions.

Amoroso concluded that “failure to carry out their [outgoing deputies] termination of duties will generate an administrative procedure."