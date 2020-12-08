Guaido Threatens to Use Force to Overthrow President Maduro

"We have to keep pushing because Maduro is not going to leave power voluntarily," the opposition politician urged.

The U.S.-backed opposition politician Juan Guaido Tuesday assured that he does not rule out violence to overthrow Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro because "we must have all possible alternatives in mind."

"The only option is to keep putting pressure on Maduro because he will not leave power voluntarily," Guaido said and called on the international community to reject the elections' results.

The electoral process "was a fraud because of the low turnout and the absence of opposition parties on the ballots," he said without mentioning that the 2020 parliamentary elections involved 107 political organizations, most of them of opposition tendencies. Only 20 opposition parties refused to take part in the elections after Guaido called for abstention.

While the Bolivarian nation celebrates the resounding victory of the leftist coalition Great Patriotic Pole (GPP), Washington insisted to its allies to continue recognizing Guaido as the self-proclaimed president of Venezuela.

Today visited a polling center in Caracas, Venezuela. Briefed about the security for the December 6 National Assembly elections. Traveling with an Iranian parliamentary and US delegation of election observers. pic.twitter.com/L2IcBCkzFo — Vijay Prashad (@vijayprashad) December 4, 2020

Previously, President Trump's administration assured that the elections would be fraudulent as it promoted an international campaign of discredit against the Bolivarian revolution.

"This farce is only an attempt to install a National Assembly complicit with Maduro while destroying the country's only democratic institution that truly represents the Venezuelan people," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The claims made by Pompeo, however, contradict reality. It was the lawmakers from the outgoing National Assembly who applauded the U.S. blockade that has directly affected the Venezuelan population.

