    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Paraguay

Oil-Related Negotiations Between Paraguay and Guaido Unveiled
  • President Mario Abdo, Paraguay.

    President Mario Abdo, Paraguay. | Photo: Twitter/ @LaUnionAM

Published 13 January 2021 (3 hours 11 minutes ago)
Opinion

Paraguayan lawmakers call for the resignation of President Mario Abdo due to new corruption scandal.

The Guasu Front party on Tuesday demand the impeachment of Paraguay's President Mario Abdo due to acts of corruption, following the disclosure of information regarding secret talks with Venezuelan opposition politicians to reduce debt payments contracted in the oil industry. 

RELATED: 

Guaido Steals US$40 Million of Venezuelan Assets, Report Holds

Following a report showing the diversion of Venezuela's assets by opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido, Abdo's administration officials acknowledged secret talks which convened the reduction in US$160 million the debt contracted by Paraguayan oil company Petropar and the Venezuelan PDVSA. 

On Tuesday, Congress approved an interpellation to Cabinet's Chief of Staff Juan Villamayor who met with Guaido's emissary Javier Troconis in 2019 to seal a deal. 

Highlighting that Venezuela would renounce to all "moratorium, compensatory, judicial, and extrajudicial interests", the agreement foresaw a 50 percent capital withdrawal leaving the debt at US$133 million.

Progressive lawmakers also referred to other corruption scandals such as the secret negotiations held with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro related to the Itaipu hydroelectric. 

"This new scandal adds to their record of surrendering our sovereignty, corruption, and impunity... every time one of these new scandals breaks out, the President tries to ignore it," Guasu Front said.

"We call upon all other political forces with legislative representation not to be accomplices in these new scandals of surrender, corruption, and impunity."

Tags

Paraguay Corruption PDVSA Petropar Venezuela Guasu Front

People

Mario Abdo Juan Villamayor Juan Guaido Javier Troconis

La Nacion - Nodal - El país
by teleSUR/ eh- JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.