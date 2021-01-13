Oil-Related Negotiations Between Paraguay and Guaido Unveiled

Paraguayan lawmakers call for the resignation of President Mario Abdo due to new corruption scandal.

The Guasu Front party on Tuesday demand the impeachment of Paraguay's President Mario Abdo due to acts of corruption, following the disclosure of information regarding secret talks with Venezuelan opposition politicians to reduce debt payments contracted in the oil industry.

Following a report showing the diversion of Venezuela's assets by opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido, Abdo's administration officials acknowledged secret talks which convened the reduction in US$160 million the debt contracted by Paraguayan oil company Petropar and the Venezuelan PDVSA.

On Tuesday, Congress approved an interpellation to Cabinet's Chief of Staff Juan Villamayor who met with Guaido's emissary Javier Troconis in 2019 to seal a deal.

Highlighting that Venezuela would renounce to all "moratorium, compensatory, judicial, and extrajudicial interests", the agreement foresaw a 50 percent capital withdrawal leaving the debt at US$133 million.

“It was a punishment, because we denounced things, and wouldn’t accept any bribe” - watch our interview with an ex-employee of Paraguay’s environment ministry, who was forced out after challenging a culture of corruption driving some of the highest deforestation rates on earth: https://t.co/87DuWpBcya — Toby St Hill (@TobyStHill) November 11, 2020

Progressive lawmakers also referred to other corruption scandals such as the secret negotiations held with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro related to the Itaipu hydroelectric.

"This new scandal adds to their record of surrendering our sovereignty, corruption, and impunity... every time one of these new scandals breaks out, the President tries to ignore it," Guasu Front said.

"We call upon all other political forces with legislative representation not to be accomplices in these new scandals of surrender, corruption, and impunity."