The EU Avoids Treating Guaido as 'President' of Venezuela

The European Union avoided referring to the opposition politician Juan Guaido as Venezuela's "acting president" once the mandate of the National Assembly over which he presided expired on Tuesday.

"Venezuela urgently needs a political solution to end the current impasse through an inclusive process of dialogue and negotiation leading to credible, inclusive, and democratic processes," said Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

He added that the EU will maintain its engagement with all Venezuelan political and social actors, including "Juan Guaido and other representatives of the outgoing National Assembly elected in 2015."

Unlike the position adopted by the European Union, Colombia and some Latin American countries allied to the United States expressed on Tuesday that they continue to recognize the old National Assembly, although it has already ceased its functions according to the Venezuelan legal order.

Corruption allegations are increasingly dogging Venezuela’s interim President Juan Guaidó: https://t.co/mYpljCymz3 via @washingtonpost



Guaidó has been connected to the criminal gang, Los Rastrojos, who allegedly helped him enter Colombia: https://t.co/X1PTUg1L1y — InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) January 5, 2021

On Dec. 6, 2020, Venezuelans elected 277 citizens to form a new National Assembly, which will be in office until 2026. Yesterday they appointed their authorities, among whom is former Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez who will preside over the Assembly.

Although there is already a new Legislative branch, the U.S.-backed opposition groups announced that they would extend their functions as "lawmakers" for one more year.

To do this, the former members of the National Assembly led by Guaido said they would use the "Delegate Commission", a legal figure which can only be invoked during the lawmakers' vacation periods.