Cuba Hits Record Surpassing 3,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

On Thursday, Cuba broke a record of confirmed COVID-19 cases occurring within 24 hours, reporting 3,387 infected people. According to this fast increase in the number of infected people, there is a forecast for rapid growth in cases that resemble the numbers reported during epidemiological peaks in the last quarter of 2021.

The Cuban Public Health Ministry (Minsap) reported on Thursday, 3,387 new confirmed Covid-19 cases. Taking the numbers into account, there is a forecast for this period of fast growth in cases and is similar to the numbers reported during epidemiological peaks in the last quarter of 2021.

The Minsap report indicates that 26,675 patients have been hospitalized. The Ministry noted that within that number 13,466 are suspects, 184 are under surveillance and 13,025 are confirmed with the active SARS-CoV-2 virus.

At this time, 12,986 patients present a stable clinical evolution, while 39 patients are being treated in intensive care: 13 critical and 26 severe conditions. During the last hours, 2,372 medical discharges have been issued.

On Wednesday, the death of one person was reported, raising the death toll to 8,331 since last year in the Caribbean nation. These numbers represent 0.85 percent of the country’s lethality rate, below 1.75 in the world and 2.11 in the Americas.

El Ministerio de Salud Pública de Cuba #Minsap informó este miércoles el nuevo protocolo a seguir en el país, ante el aumento de casos positivos a la #COVID-19 en las últimas semanashttps://t.co/izb09aibvi — Periódico Cubano (@periodicocubano) January 13, 2022

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health Minsap reported on Wednesday the new protocol to be followed in the country, given the increase in positive cases at COVID -19 in recent weeks



The scientists and health authorities released mathematical models in which indicate the expectation of an increase in the number of infections, but an abrupt decrease in mid-March. The rising number of cases at the beginning of January reached 10,934, an average of 1,367 infections per day.

The main centers of transmission are in Pinar del Rio, Havana and Matanzas on the island's western. Camagüey and Las Tunas in the east and Cienfuegos in the central region.