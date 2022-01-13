Cuba Hits Record Surpassing 3,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

The Cuban Public Health Ministry (Minsap) reported on Thursday, 3,387 new confirmed Covid-19 cases. Taking the numbers into account, there is a forecast for this period of fast growth in cases and is similar to the numbers reported during epidemiological peaks in the last quarter of 2021.
RELATED:
Cuba Shows Solidarity Alternative to Big Pharma on COVID-19
The Minsap report indicates that 26,675 patients have been hospitalized. The Ministry noted that within that number 13,466 are suspects, 184 are under surveillance and 13,025 are confirmed with the active SARS-CoV-2 virus.
At this time, 12,986 patients present a stable clinical evolution, while 39 patients are being treated in intensive care: 13 critical and 26 severe conditions. During the last hours, 2,372 medical discharges have been issued.
On Wednesday, the death of one person was reported, raising the death toll to 8,331 since last year in the Caribbean nation. These numbers represent 0.85 percent of the country’s lethality rate, below 1.75 in the world and 2.11 in the Americas.
The Cuban Ministry of Public Health Minsap reported on Wednesday the new protocol to be followed in the country, given the increase in positive cases at COVID -19 in recent weeks
The scientists and health authorities released mathematical models in which indicate the expectation of an increase in the number of infections, but an abrupt decrease in mid-March. The rising number of cases at the beginning of January reached 10,934, an average of 1,367 infections per day.
The main centers of transmission are in Pinar del Rio, Havana and Matanzas on the island's western. Camagüey and Las Tunas in the east and Cienfuegos in the central region.