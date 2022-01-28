Honduras And Venezuela Reestablish Diplomatic Relations

Diplomatic relations between these countries were severed shortly after the U.S.-backed coup d'état against President Manuel Zelaya, the husband of the current Honduran president.

On Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia announced the restoration of diplomatic relations between his country and Honduras.

After her inauguration ceremony, Honduran President Xiomara Castro met with Miranda Governor Hector Rodriguez who arrived from his country carrying a letter from President Nicolas Maduro.

Castro also held a conversation with the Bolivarian Foreign Affairs Minister who ratified Venezuela's commitment to the consolidation of cooperation between the Latin American peoples.

Diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Honduras were severed in 2010, shortly after the coup against President Manuel Zelaya, the husband of the current Honduran president.

It’s so exciting to be attending the inauguration of Xiomara Castro in Tegucigalpa, Honduras pic.twitter.com/hHI6LeAeS8 — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) January 27, 2022

The de facto regime of Roberto Micheletti (2009-2010) showed strong disagreements with the Bolivarian government, which condemned the coup d'état against Zelaya. Diplomatic relations broke soon after and Venezuela removed its embassy's personnel.

Years later, in 2019, Senator Juan Guaido proclaimed himself President of Venezuela. Attributing functions that he did not have, he allowed his followers to arbitrarily occupy the Venezuelan embassy in Tegucigalpa.

Once the diplomatic relations have been restarted, however, President Maduro reestablishes the sovereignty of the Venezuelan people in those diplomatic facilities.