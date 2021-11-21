Venezuela Election Update: Plasencia Urges Citizens to Vote

"That no one is left today without participating, voting, and fulfilling their national duty," Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia said.

On Sunday, 21.1 million Venezuelans are entitled to elect 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 state legislators, and 2,471 councilors. For the first time since 2007, opposition parties participate in the democratic process and call on the population to go to the polling stations. The main events of this electoral event are presented below according to their occurrence at local time.

12:30. "I just voted in El Recreo Parish in Libertador Municipality. All the polling stations are working and have accredited witnesses. A fast and fluid process. The Republic Plan is very efficient," said Democratic Action (AD) Secretary Henry Ramos, who is also the vice president of the International Socialist (IS).

11:30. Luis Florido, the opposition candidate seeking to be governor of the state of Lara, came to vote.

10:30. Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez stressed that "this election is very important and transcendental for the Republic" and urged opponents to respect the results of this contest.

10:00. Diosdado Cabello, the vice president of the Unified Socialist Party of Venezuela (SUV), affirmed that the "punishment vote" will be for those political groups that disappointed the voters.

09:30. Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia goes to the polls to cast his vote and made the following call: ""That no one is left today without participating, voting, and fulfilling their national duty."

09:00. The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) Pedro Calzadilla reported that 95 percent of country's polling stations were receiving votes.

Venezuela's automatic voting system allows for a speedy process, with queues advancing quite fast.



Here are people at the voting center José Avalos Bolivarian School, the largest in El Valle (Caracas) with 7,900 voters. Photos from VA's Ricardo Vaz reporting on the ground �� pic.twitter.com/46EGfAdZAq — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) November 21, 2021

09:00. Domingo Hernandez, the Strategic Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (CEOFANB), confirmed that the soldiers are providing security through the Integral Defense Zones (ZODI), the Integral Defense Regions (REDI) and the Integral Defense Areas (ADI).

08:30. Karina Carpio, the candidate of the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) for the governorship of Aragua state, invited citizens to come out and vote to "consolidate democracy and legitimize our Constitution once again."

08:00. Through his account on his Twitter, the opposition politician Alfredo Diaz invited voters to vote

07:30. National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez invited all Venezuelans to vote this Sunday.

07:00. The National Electoral Council (CNE) President Pedro Calzadilla announced that 76 percent of the polling stations were already serving citizens.

06:30. Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro called on the population to vote for peace. “The victory target sounds, the heart beats strong. Venezuelans, let's go to vote in peace and harmony and united for the love of our homeland. Let's vote to win! Let's win to advance!," he tweeted.

06:00. Subnational elections officially begin in Venezuela.