Venezuela Sets 99% Of Polling Stations for Sunday’s Elections

Over 21,000,000 citizens are summoned to the polls to elect 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 lawmakers, and 2,471 other officials.

Venezuela's National Electoral Board President (JNE) Tania D'Amelio reported that polling stations had been installed at a 99 percent fulfillment for Sunday's subnational elections.

She specified that there would be more than 30,000 voting tables set up in 14,000 centers nationwide.

Likewise, over 21,000,000 citizens are summoned to the polls to elect 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 lawmakers, and 2,471 other officials.

D'Amelio recalled that political forces carried a peaceful electoral campaign out, which ended on Thursday.

A pocas horas de una nueva victoria popular, desde la redoma de Petare, extraordinario y multitudinario cierre de campaña electoral. Acá está el pueblo resiliente que forja su futuro bajo el legado de Chávez. #MirandaTieneConQue #HectorTieneConQue pic.twitter.com/X36QgzWRVr — Haiman El Troudi (@HaimanVZLA) November 18, 2021

The meme reads, "The extraordinary and massive electoral campaign closing act in the Petare vial just a few hours from a new victory. Here it is the resilient people who forge their future under Chavez's legacy."

Nearly 70,000 candidates from all political forces will run for a post. There are representatives from 37 national political parties and 43 regional organizations.

On Thursday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) delivered credentials

to over 300 international observers coming from 55 countries.

The CNE informed also the audit of the Electoral Results Transmission Network to secure the voting count process.