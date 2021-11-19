Maduro Calls on Venezuelans to Vote Against “US Imperialism”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday called on the citizens of his country to vote this Sunday against North American imperialism, after demanding respect from the U.S. government for the electoral system of that South American nation.

"I call on Venezuelans to give it a slap in the face and demand respect from the U.S. government for the Venezuelan electoral system and the sovereign will of the people that will be expressed next Sunday, to vote against U.S. imperialism, everyone who votes on Sunday votes against U.S. imperialism," Maduro said during a speech.

Maduro indicated that in the past U.S. elections, it took about two months to know the results and former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) blamed Joe Biden for stealing the elections from him, and Venezuela did not interfere in the internal affairs of that country.

"The world said nothing about the shame of the U.S. electoral system, nobody trusts the U.S. electoral system, then they come to give their opinion about the Venezuelan electoral system, that's why we have to go out and vote for the dignity of Venezuela," he said.

Maduro has reiterated on several occasions that despite the sanctions and aggression against his country, it has managed to preserve its sovereignty in the last few years.