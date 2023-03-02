Venezuela Denounces Losses Caused by US Sanctions

"My country has been the target of 927 unilateral coercive measures and other criminal and illegal, direct and indirect, provisions," the Boliviarian Foreign Affairs Minister recalled.

During the latest session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil denounced that the U.S. sanctions have cost his country some US$232 billion in losses.

Washington's unilateral coercive measures are a crime against humanity and were denounced three years ago by Venezuelan authorities at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"My country has been the target of 927 unilateral coercive measures and other criminal and illegal, direct and indirect, provisions," Foreign Affairs Minister Gil told the UNHRC session in Geneva, Switzerland.

The sanctions aim "to force regime change in flagrant violation of international law," he added, noting thaty they have been unsuccessful.

The 200-year-old colonial Monroe Doctrine continues:



Brazil's sovereign government allowed Iranian ships to dock at its ports



So neocon Senator Ted Cruz is freaking out, calling Brazil a "threat" and demanding sanctions



He fumes that Lula "is a Chavista aligned against the US" https://t.co/OtMCafJjHw — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) March 1, 2023

"Hegemonic countries" wield sanctions as "political and economic weapons" against countries and anyone who does not share their "expansionist aims," he pointed out and condemned the "politicization and double standards" applied to human rights matters.

Venezuela will continue to strengthen human rights "while respecting the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of states," the Bolivarian diplomat said.

During the UNHRC session, Gil also asked the United Nations to position itself in the case of the Venezuelan businessman Alex Saab, who is accused of money laundering and has been imprisoned in the U.S. for more over year.

The Bolivarian minister said that the judicial process against Saab has the characteristics of a "kidnapping" and is riddled with "serious vices."