Venezuela: Security Forces Arrest 188 Members of Crime Groups

Venezuela's Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, said on Monday that a total of 188 members of criminal groups have been arrested to date, including three involved in last week's attacks on commercial premises in Zulia state.

Within the framework of the fight against organized crime groups, the Public Prosecutor's Office together with the security forces have arrested "to date 188 members of 13 organized crime groups," said the Attorney General in a press conference.

According to the official, among those arrested are members of the criminal groups known as Tren de Aragua, El Koki, Wilexis, Picure, among others.

Saab said that so far the Attorney General's Office has issued 315 arrest warrants, requested 250 Interpol red alerts and convicted 79 of the members of the organized crime groups.

Fiscal General anunció detención de 3 presuntos involucrados en ataque armado a supermercado en Zulia https://t.co/AzE3Mr74K4 #27Feb pic.twitter.com/sP0DzpbKOm — Ministerio Público venezolano (@MinpublicoVEN) February 27, 2023

Attorney General announced arrest of 3 suspects involved in armed attack on supermarket in Zulia.

On the occasion, the official referred to the arrest of three citizens involved in the firearms attacks perpetrated against two stores in Zulia state on February 18. These attacks left one dead and nine injured.

Delvis González Paz, Jeffri Bruges Ávila, an officer of the Zulia police, and Jhon Herrera Rubio will be transferred to Caracas to be tried in an anti-terrorist court, said Saab.

These criminal groups are engaged in extorting large amounts of money from businessmen under threat, according to the Attorney General, who said they operate with methods brought directly from Colombia.

"We will not allow this in Venezuela. The Public Prosecutor's Office, as the rector of the criminal action is acting, and the auxiliary organs of justice, so that facts like this have the maximum sanction and do not happen again anywhere," said the Attorney General.