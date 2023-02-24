233 Venezuelans Return Home From Peru

The Return to the Homeland plan seeks to "protect Venezuelans abroad in a vulnerable condition."

The Minister of Transport, Ramón Velásquez, said that 233 Venezuelans returned this Friday to their country from Peru through the Return to the Homeland plan.

Through his official Twitter account, the minister recognized "the humanist vision of President Nicolás Maduro" in creating the Return to the Homeland plan aimed at "protecting Venezuelans who are abroad in vulnerable conditions."

A flight of the state-owned airline Conviasa brought a group of 233 Venezuelans who arrived at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, in the state of La Guaira.

The repatriation plan was launched in 2018 by the government of President Nicolás Maduro. Some 30 900 Venezuelans returned to their home country in the last year through the program.

Damos la bienvenida a un nuevo grupo de 233 connacionales provenientes de Perú ����, quienes gracias al Plan Vuelta a la Patria, tienen la oportunidad de abrirse paso a una etapa de renacimiento en sus vidas y se suman al impulso productivo del país. pic.twitter.com/2KPOeryEO6 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) February 24, 2023

We welcome a new group of 233 Peruvian nationals from Peru ����, who thanks to the Return to the Homeland Plan, have the opportunity to open the way to a stage of rebirth in their lives and join the productive impulse of the country.

According to the Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, in 2022, more than 300 000 people who had emigrated returned to the country by air and land.

The plan includes an economic bonus program for repatriates to ensure that "they return with dignity, because they come from a condition of mistreatment, from a precarious condition."

7.13 million people have left Venezuela in recent years, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).