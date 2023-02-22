    • Live
Iranian Merchant Ship to Set Sail for Venezuela in May

    An Iranian ship heading towards Venezuela, Dec. 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @gchaha

This happens amid the arbitrary sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies against these nations.

On Wednesday, the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) announced that a vessel with products will leave for Venezuela in early May.

In recent months, two ships with Iranian products have also left for that South American country after a regular shipping line between Iran and Venezuela was inaugurated.

Since then, a container ship has left the southern coast of Iran for Venezuela every two months. With the implementation of the current service, traditional export costs are lowered for each container.

So far the two largest Iranian carmakers, Iran Khodro and Saipa, have used the direct shipping line to transfer thousands of cars to the South American country.

A thousand Iranian cars arrived in Venezuelan territory in January and another 2,000 are about to arrive, the Bolivarian Transport Minister Ramon Velasquez said.

The start-up of the regular maritime transport line is carried out at a time when the alliance between Iran and Venezuela is consolidating more and more.

This happens in the midst of the arbitrary sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies against those countries.

