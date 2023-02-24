Maduro: New Stage of Cooperation Between Venezuela and Brazil

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro welcomed the beginning of a new stage of cooperation between his country and Brazil as part of the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

"Good news! The way is open for the resumption of diplomatic relations between the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. I celebrate the new stage of fraternity and cooperation between two brotherly peoples," Maduro said via his Twitter account.

On Friday, Venezuela's Ambassador-designate to Brazil, Manuel Vadell, presented his credentials to the Secretary General of Foreign Affairs, María Laura da Rocha.

During the meeting, the officials evaluated the normalization of bilateral relations and the reopening of the respective embassies, according to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

Relations between Caracas and Brasilia have been tense since 2019 when then-President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2023) recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the "interim president" of Venezuela.

In addition, in April 2020, Brazil officially closed its foreign mission in Venezuela after withdrawing its diplomats and officials from the embassy and consulates as part of the hardening of relations with the government of Nicolás Maduro.

However, after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's triumph, both countries resumed bilateral relations.