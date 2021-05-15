Venezuela Denounces Abduction of 8 Bolivarian Army Soldiers

The soldiers were abducted by Colombian irregular armed groups that have been attacking Venezuelan bordering soil.

Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Saturday denounced the abduction of eight Venezuelan soldiers by Colombian irregular groups linked to drug trafficking and extortion.

"We have established the contacts leading to their prompt release, and the Foreign Ministry is coordinating with the International Committee of the Red Cross to serve as liaison in the deliveries of our fellow combatants," Lopez said.

"We will spare no effort, and we will exhaust all possible means to recover them safe and sound," he added.

The Bolivarian Minister condemned that these irregular groups take advantage of the inaction by Colombia's President Ivan Duque to develop their transnational crimes.

In Colombia, a protest that began as a pushback against more taxes is into its 11th day as anger over poverty, inequality, and police brutality fuel demonstrations across the country pic.twitter.com/G3VLxQBzSR — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) May 8, 2021

The Bolivarian Armed Forces have deployed more than 90 troops in the bordering Apure State, including an elite brigade, to fight illegal armed incursions into Venezuelan soil.

So far, at least 17 Venezuelans have died in military clashes, and over 3,000 people have been displaced.

"Colombian factions use murderous and cowardly methods such as anti-personnel mines and explosive charges, which have caused the death of military personnel and injuries," Padrino added.