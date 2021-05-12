Venezuelan Supreme Court Asks Extradition of Coup-Plotter Lopez

He has been living in Spain since he ran away last year to avoid jail for his involvement in acts of destabilization against the Bolivarian nation.

Venezuela's Supreme Court (TSJ) Tuesday approved to request the extradition from Spain of Leopoldo Lopez, who was sentenced to imprisonment for several crimes connected to internal destabilization in the Bolivarian nation.

Lopez is linked to the failed Gideon Operation undertaken by Colombian-backed paramilitary groups that intended to invade Venezuelan soil in May 2020.

The Supreme Court highlighted that its decision seeks to ensure Lopez serves a pending sentence of eight years, six months, 25 days, and 12 hours.

The representative of the Venezuelan extreme right has been residing in Madrid since October 2020 when he fled his country.

Lopez was sentenced to 13 years, and nine months in prison for leading violent protests in 2014. Three years later, the Supreme Court allowed him access to house arrest due to health problems.

After being released in 2019, however, Lopez orchestrated a coup d'etat against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

In January 2020, the Communication Ministry presented evidence of Lopez's involvement in the Gedeon Operation, which involved training paramilitaries and maintaining alliances with drug trafficking groups in Colombia.