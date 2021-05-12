Venezuela To Receive Sputnik Light, Speed up Vaccination Drive

"In May, vaccination will accelerate and have widespread growth, and June, July, and August will be the months of a vaccination offensive," the Venezuelan President said on national television as the authorities aimed to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population by August.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announced on Tuesday that his country would receive Russia's Sputnik Live vaccine to advance the inoculation amid a COVID-19 upsurge.

Inició en Venezuela la Jornada de Vacunación de las Américas 2021 y estará hasta el #31May de manera gratuita. Invito a los padres, madres, abuelos y abuelas para que lleven a sus niños y niñas a vacunarse. Pueden acudir a los centros de salud más cercanos a su comunidad. pic.twitter.com/d8T18Nby26 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 12, 2021

"The Vaccination Day of the Americas 2021 began in Venezuela and will be free of charge until #31 May. I invite fathers, mothers, grandparents, and grandmothers to take their children to get vaccinated. They can go to the health centers closest to their community."



On the other hand, the Health Minister reported the country had received around 1.4 million vaccines from Russia and China. This, as Venezuela signed up to participate in the COVAX scheme for vaccine distributions.

In addition, the country will manufacture the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine Abdala. On April 12, President Maduro said he expected his country to produce 2 million Abdala vaccines per month starting in August or September.

