Two Venezuelan Soldiers Die in Fight With Colombian Traffickers

The Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) reported that two Venezuelan soldiers died on Sunday during a confrontation with armed groups in the state of Apure in the border area near Colombia.

Venezuelan authorities captured 32 people, destroyed six camps in the area, and seized weapons, ammunition, explosives, vehicles, and drugs.

The FANB reported that the deceased soldiers are Major Edward Cobo and First Lieutenant Yonathan Duarte.

“Their death will not go unpunished! We express the sincerest condolences to the families, friends, and comrades in arms of these courageous officers," Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino stressed.

The Venezuelan Armed Forces also ratified its commitment to continue fighting transnational crimes such as paramilitarism and drug trafficking. "We deploy all available operational capabilities to guarantee peace, sovereignty, and national independence," the FANB said.

In a similar vein, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday warned that his country will closely monitor its borders to prevent any foreign interference.

"We started the Bolivarian Shield operation to protect the border. Our Armed Forces are there fighting and offering results for territorial control."