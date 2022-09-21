Venezuela Demands the US Not to Manipulate the Migration Issue

"More than half of the people who migrated from 2018 to 2021 has returned to Venezuela," President Nicolas Maduro pointed out.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro demanded the U.S. President Joe Biden to refrain from politically manipulating the issue of Latin American migration.

"We demand that President Joe Biden not manipulate the issue of Latin American and Caribbean migration, and even less so with the issue of Venezuela, a country victim of the cruelest sanctions of the North American empire," Maduro said.

"The campaign against Venezuela is brutal," he recalled, referring to the transnational media misinformation about what really happens inside this South American country.

"After they squeezed our country to the max seeking to destroy it, they launch global campaigns on migration to manipulate politically, instrumentalizing the migration issue and criminalizing it as they do in the United States."

The Trump State Department published a document boasting that destroying Venezuela's economy was a "key outcome" of its sanctions regime.



The Biden State Dept is continuing the economic collective punishment.



Both are responsible for the migrant crisis. https://t.co/TfFadrS8BP — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) September 18, 2022

The Bolivarian leader thus responded to statements made by President Biden, who argued that "it was not rational" to deport Venezuelan, Cuban, and Nicaraguan migrants to their countries of origin.

Maduro also explained that many Venezuelans who migrated over the last five years have returned to their homeland, where they find better living conditions than those they had in the countries to which they traveled.

"More than half of the people who migrated from 2018 to 2021 has returned to Venezuela," he said, highlighting that their voluntary repatriation has been facilitated by the "Return to the Homeland," a program that the Bolivarian government has to assist its citizens.