Venezuela Rejects U.S. Report on Drug Producers

Venezuela rejected the U.S. government's memorandum on drug-producing countries and condemned its interfering role.

"In this infamous publication the faithful fulfillment of the international commitments of the Bolivarian Government, whose tenor to address the ongoing fight against illicit drug trafficking has been under the foundations of the United Nations," said the Foreign Ministry.

In a communiqué, the Venezuelan Government condemns that the U.S. intends to "persist in the imposition of extraterritorial policies".

It is ostensible, he said, that since the expulsion of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) from Venezuela, the Venezuelan government achieved "with sovereign policies, the largest seizures and confiscations in history".

Likewise, he stated, "it has waged war without quarter" against drug traffickers and irregular groups outside the law, thus registering in 2021, the record seizure of 51 tons of drugs in more than five thousand procedures.

The White House, once again, seeks to make unfounded judgments to justify its annual expenditures to supposedly address the major public health problem of drug use in the United States.

According to the 2022 Report of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the use of narcotics in that country claimed around 107 thousand lives in 2021.

The Bolivarian Government reaffirms its unrestricted and unconditional commitment in the frank, frontal and sincere fight against drug trafficking, as well as in addressing the impartial evaluation under multilateral mechanisms, in order to maintain and preserve the sovereignty of Venezuela.