Charter Flights To Connect Caracas - Bogota: Conviasa

The Venezuelan airline Conviasa will launch the Caracas-Bogota air connection with charter flights.

Conviasa's president, Ramón Velázquez Araguayán, announced that such air connection would begin on September 26 and added: "We are organizing all the documents to establish the regular route."

Velázquez Araguayán, also Minister of Transport, said work is being done on incorporating other airlines. "We are at the work tables, Conviasa is going to start on September 26, and the range is open for all Venezuelan airlines."

"Aviation is a highly demanded activity, and we need several representatives of the aviation sector to be present," the minister added.

Flights have been suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Velázquez Araguayán, Conviasa's ticket prices will be lower than other airlines.

Ministro de Transporte @rvaraguayan confirma que @LAConviasa volará Caracas-Bogotá lunes y viernes, que el 1er vuelo charter será el #26Sep. Y el precio será un tercio de lo cuesta ahora con escala en Panama.



Minister of Transportation Ramón Velázquez Araguayán confirms that Conviasa will fly Caracas-Bogotá Monday and Friday and that the 1st charter flight will be on September 26. And the price will be a third of what it costs now with a stopover in Panama.

(Doing a calculation that cost could be less than $300)

Diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Colombia were reestablished on August 7, with Gustavo Petro as President of Colombia.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Gustavo Petro announced the reopening of the border and the resumption of flights between the two countries on September 9.

Venezuela broke diplomatic relations with Colombia in 2019 over an invasion attempt by the opposition led by politician Juan Guaidó trying to enter through the border with alleged humanitarian aid.