Putin and Xi Jinping Ratify Multipolar World: Nicolas Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said that the meeting held Thursday by his counterparts from Russia, Vladimir Putin, and China, Xi Jinping, ratifies integration and the multipolar world of the 21st century.

"The 21st century is the century of integration, of the multipolar world, of the pluricentric world; today, two giants ratified it in the framework of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the president of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, our friend and elder brother; and the president of Russia, our friend and elder brother, Vladimir Putin, China and Russia, two powers of the 21st century", said Maduro during an address.

Maduro stressed that the meeting between Putin and Jinping was favorable, for which he said no one could avoid integration.

"They will not be able to avoid it, they could not and will not be able to, the 21st century will be of the pluripolar world, they could not and will not be able to, the century of the new balance of the universe (...) The auspicious meeting, I am always very attentive to the meetings, the topics, the agenda, the statements", he commented.

During the meeting, the Russian president said that attempts to create a unipolar world had taken monstrous forms.

"Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently been deformed and are absolutely unacceptable for the vast majority of the states of the planet," the president said.

Putin announced that the trade exchange between Russia and China would reach a new record in 2022.

The president stressed that Russian-Chinese ties were actively developing and said that in 2021 the trade turn grew by 35 percent to over $140 billion, and in the first seven months of this year, mutual trade increased by another quarter.