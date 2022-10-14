Venezuela: Death Toll in Las Tejerias Rises to 50

Health Minister Jimenez confirmed that over 300 doctors and nurses are still deployed in this town to attend to the affected population.

On Thursday, high-level officials from the administration of President Nicolas Maduro remained deployed in the town of Las Tejerias supervising the tasks for the recovery of the affected areas after the Oct. 8 landslide. They confirmed that the death toll rose to 50 people.

Citizen Security Minister Remigio Ceballos reported that 3,200 officials and members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) continue tirelessly in search and rescue efforts, following 24 strategic lines of action in risk management and disaster management.

"We are working to provide comprehensive care to the people in terms of food, hydration, education, health, and psychological support," he said, emphasizing that everyone is committed to guarantee the protection of the people.

"We do not rule out that there are still people who unfortunately are trapped in the rubble. We continue to carry out search operations," Ceballos added, explaining that the dog brigades will be able to act more efficiently when the larger debris is removed.

Health Minister Gabriela Jimenez confirmed that over 300 doctors and nurses are still deployed in Las Tejerias to attend to the affected population.

The Venezuelan government reiterated its commitment to the full recovery of the areas affected by the rains and thanked the international solidarity with the affected families.

"The Bolivarian Revolution has gained a lot of experience in dealing with complex situations. Our administration has responded to the population like never before. I found a lot of faith, solidarity, and love in the people," President Maduro tweeted.

