President Maduro Thanks Support to the Victims of Las Tejerias

On Tuesday, President Nicolas Maduro thanked Venezuelans for their support for the victims of Las Tejerias, where heavy rains and landslides left 43 dead and over 50 people missing.

"All the collection centers are working thanks to the solidarity of our people. Over 100 tons of food have been donated by a supportive, conscious and loving people," he said.

As part of the care for the victims, the Bolivarian government set up two shelters to serve 600 people, one of which received 39 families. So far, the authorities have counted 757 affected homes, among which 317 were completely destroyed and 123 are located in risk areas.

Currently, 95 percent of electrical service and 100 percent of mobile telephony are operating in Las Tejerias, where a presidential task force is coordinating the cleanup of debris and the provision of basic services.

Nuestro presidente @nicolasmaduro se puso al frente de las labores humanitarias y de reconstrucción del pueblo de #LasTejerías . "Del dolor surgirá la esperanza. Lo vamos a garantizar", afirmó.#LasTejeriasRenacera@ConCiliaFlores @MinSaludVE pic.twitter.com/zgag7zjMPh — Magaly Gutiérrez Viña (@MagaGutierrezV) October 11, 2022

The tweet reads, "Our president Nicolas Maduro took the lead in the humanitarian and reconstruction efforts of the Las Tejerias town. 'Hope will emerge from pain. We guarantee it,' he said."

Over 3.000 public officials and members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) are deployed to assist the victims of the natural disaster.

The Health Ministry, the Military Community Health Brigades, 40 doctors, 35 nurses, and medical students are serving the population.

Given the seriousness of the situation, the Venezuelan National Assembly created a special commission to support the work of the executive branch in the area of ​​the natural disaster. All lawmakers from the states of Aragua and Miranda participate in this commission.