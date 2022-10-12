Venezuelan Indigenous People March Against “Criminal Blockade”

On the occasion of commemorating the 530th anniversary of Indigenous Resistance, indigenous chiefs and authorities of the country marched in rejection of the economic blockade promoted by the United States and the European Union against Venezuela.

Shouting slogans in support of President Nicolás Maduro, the demonstrators walked a block to reach the building where the United Nations headquarters in Venezuela is located, where they signed a document denouncing "imperial actions" against the nation.

Representatives of at least 44 indigenous ethnic groups living in Venezuela participated in the demonstration.

Marli Sulbarán, belonging to the Wayú community, insisted that indigenous people continue in resistance and celebrated the gains that these populations have made since the beginning of the Bolivarian revolution in 1999.

"Today October 12, 2022 we remember that 20 years ago President (Hugo) Chávez changed the day of the race to the Day of Indigenous Resistance (...) Today after 20 years, we continue resisting before the empire that has wanted to run over us", he stressed.

After consigning the document before the UN offices in Venezuela, the indigenous march went to the presidential palace of Miraflores, in the center of Caracas, where they were received by President Maduro and other authorities of the national Executive.