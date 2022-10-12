PAHO Joins Recovery Efforts in Las Tejerías After Landslide

In the Venezuelan town, about 800 homes were affected by heavy rains and a landslide on October 8.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) sent medicines and supplies to attend to those affected by the landslide in Las Tejerías, which was declared a disaster and catastrophe zone by President Nicolás Maduro.

"PAHO sent medicines and healing materials for 5 000 people (...) In this way, the urgent needs of people with diabetes and hypertension and those suffering from skin and lung conditions can be met," the agency said.

The delivery of "10 000 water purification tablets, each with the capacity to make 10 liters of drinking water," was also included in the donation. The international agency said it will support "water and sanitation interventions to health institutions identified as priorities."

In this regard, PAHO said that "water treatment at the household level will also be addressed and work will be done to determine all the gaps that arose in sanitation, hygiene and waste disposal," should the authorities consider it necessary.

#LOULTIMO || #OPS envía a ���� Venezuela medicamentos e insumos para atender a afectados por deslave en la localidad de Las Tejerías, en el estado de Aragua (norte), que dejó 43 fallecidos y 56 desaparecidos. pic.twitter.com/OMFbgdJXNz — Radio Sandino (@LaSandino) October 12, 2022

PAHO sends to Venezuela medicines and supplies to care for those affected by the landslide in the town of Las Tejerías, in the state of Aragua (north), which left 43 dead and 56 missing.

Heavy rains on October 8 in the northern state of Aragua have left 43 dead and more than 50 missing. The destruction of almost 400 houses is reported.

According to the head of Housing and Habitat, Ildemaro Villarroel, 775 houses were severely damaged, of which 317 were totally destroyed and 123 are in risk areas.

Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said that the affected area's electricity service was 95 percent recovered. "We are working on the four most important wells and in three days a large part of the community will recover drinking water service," said Rodríguez.

Since last Saturday, when the landslide occurred, the country has been immersed in an arduous search for the missing and the removal of debris, as well as the re-establishment of essential services.

