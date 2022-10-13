    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Venezuela

UN Program at Hand for Those Hit by Landslide in Venezuela

  • View today of the damage caused by the overflow of the Los Patos stream, in Las Tejerías, Aragua state

    View today of the damage caused by the overflow of the Los Patos stream, in Las Tejerías, Aragua state | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Published 13 October 2022
Opinion

The World Food Programme of the United Nations is available to aid those affected by the landslide in the town of Las Tejerías, in the Venezuelan state of Aragua, said the representative of this organization in Caracas, Laura Melo.

"At this moment we are in contact and at the disposal of the Venezuelan authorities to be able to support the affected people, so far there is no specific request from the authorities, but we remain at their disposal", said Melo in an interview with the local radio station Unión Radio.

RELATED:
 PAHO Joins Recovery Efforts in Las Tejerías After Landslide

The landslide, caused by the overflowing of five streams due to heavy rains on October 8, left 43 dead and 56 people missing.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said on Wednesday that a UN commission will visit the area to deliver humanitarian aid.

In addition, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) sent supplies and medicines on Wednesday to attend to 5,000 people in the landslide zone. 

Tags

Las Tejerias Landslide UN

by teleSUR/MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.