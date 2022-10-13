UN Program at Hand for Those Hit by Landslide in Venezuela

The World Food Programme of the United Nations is available to aid those affected by the landslide in the town of Las Tejerías, in the Venezuelan state of Aragua, said the representative of this organization in Caracas, Laura Melo.

"At this moment we are in contact and at the disposal of the Venezuelan authorities to be able to support the affected people, so far there is no specific request from the authorities, but we remain at their disposal", said Melo in an interview with the local radio station Unión Radio.

The landslide, caused by the overflowing of five streams due to heavy rains on October 8, left 43 dead and 56 people missing.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said on Wednesday that a UN commission will visit the area to deliver humanitarian aid.

In addition, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) sent supplies and medicines on Wednesday to attend to 5,000 people in the landslide zone.