UN Program at Hand for Those Hit by Landslide in Venezuela

The World Food Programme of the United Nations is available to aid those affected by the landslide in the town of Las Tejerías, in the Venezuelan state of Aragua, said the representative of this organization in Caracas, Laura Melo.
"At this moment we are in contact and at the disposal of the Venezuelan authorities to be able to support the affected people, so far there is no specific request from the authorities, but we remain at their disposal", said Melo in an interview with the local radio station Unión Radio.