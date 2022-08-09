Venezuela Congratulates St. Kitts and Nevis PM on Victory

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulated Prime Minister Terrance Drew on Tuesday via phone call for his victory in the August 5 elections, where he was elected Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

"I had a telephone contact with Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister Elect of St. Kitts and Nevis, to whom I expressed my congratulations for his victory last August 5. Venezuela reiterates its commitment to strengthening friendly relations with the peoples of the Caribbean", the Venezuelan president wrote through his Twitter account.

According to data from the electoral body of that nation, St. Kitts and Nevis Labor Party (Sknlp) was declared the winner on August 6 after obtaining six of the 11 seats to be elected in the process.

The elections were accompanied by the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the Organization of American States (OAS).

In another message, Maduro reviewed Venezuela's official communiqué, reiterating his willingness to work with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

In the message, Maduro also extended his greetings to the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis and mentioned his intention to continue providing solidarity cooperation through the Petrocaribe Energy Supply Agreement.