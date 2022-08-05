St. Kitts & Nevis Hold Snap Elections

On May 10, PM Harris dissolved Parliament after lawmakers tabled a motion of no confidence, a decision that led to these early elections.

On Friday, St. Kitts and Nevis hold general elections three years before the date stipulated in the Constitution.This political process is monitored by international observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

"The OAS said the mission, which began its initial deployment on Saturday and is headed by former Prime Minister of Jamaica Bruce Golding, comprises 11 experts and observers from 9 different countries of the region," recalled The Habari Network.

His People's Labor Party (PLP) is one of six parties in the race, which involves three opposition groups and two former ruling coalition partners: the People's Action Movement (PAM) and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM). They contest 11 out of 15 seats. The other 4 seats are filled by people nominated by the Governor General after the elections.



Supervisor of Elections Elvin Bailey indicated 50,933 voters will choose the country's new lawmakers from 34 candidates, who are sponsored by six different parties. Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time and will close 11 hours later.

According to political analysts, none of the political parties competing in the elections is likely to achieve a large victory due to the lack of coalitions, which will lead to further negotiations.

Saint Kitts & Nevis, which became independent from the United Kingdom in 1983, is a member of the Commonwealth of Nations and has Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. She is represented in the territory by a Governor General.