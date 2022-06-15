25th St. Petersburg Forum Attended by Cuban Prime Minister

The 25th edition of Spief opened on Wednesday, June 15. The Russian spokeswoman has said that on this occasion, the development of Russian-Latin American cooperation will be a subject of discussion.



Zakharova said Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel would hold a meeting with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, who will be attending the event.



"The Latin American segment of the upcoming forum will focus on discussing new forms of interaction. It is important for Latin American and Caribbean states, which have not joined the anti-Russian sanctions, to be our reliable economic partners," the spokeswoman said.

In this regard, Zakharova said it is a priority issue for Latin America and Russia to promote cooperation. She added that such collaboration is pursued pragmatically with no ideological dogmas.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero will participate in the 25th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that begins on Wednesday, announced Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.#Cuba pic.twitter.com/LHYvu54KNd — Granma (English) (@Granma_English) June 15, 2022

Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov said Wednesday that official delegations from more than 40 countries are confirmed to attend the forum themed "New Opportunities in a New World." In this respect, he said that official representatives of countries hostile to Russia would not be present at the event.

The official also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would take stock of the world's current situation and outline Russia's prospects for future economic development during his address to the forum plenary session on Friday.