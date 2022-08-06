St Kitts Nevis Labour Party Win General Elections

Results of St. Kitts and Nevis early general elections held this Friday have declared the victory for the St Kitts Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), with six seats out of the 11 in the National Assembly.
The six seats to be held by SKNLP will be held by Dr Terrance Drew, Geoffrey Hanley, Marsha Henderson, Konris Maynard, Samal Duggins, Dr Denzil Douglas.
The other seats will be occupied by Shawn Richards of People’s Action Movement (PAM), Timothy Harris of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Mark Brantley of Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), Eric Evelyn (CCM) and Alexis Jeffers (CCM).
The SKNLP, led by the Cuban trained medical practitioner, Dr. Terrence Drew, who will become the Federation’s fourth prime minister, had campaigned on the need to liberate the country from the clutches of the coalition Team Unity government.
St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party have presented strong plans and policies of advancement for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.
SKNLP outlined their seven pillars and the ways the SKNLP will improve the lives of the people in St. Kitts and Nevis and the country as a whole.
They added, “For too long, we have all suffered as a people and as a country! It is time for our lives to be improved. It is time for #BETTER. On August 5th, vote for Better. Vote for the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party.”
For these elections the Caribbean Community (Caricom) sent a mission of observers to that country headed by the commissioner of the Electoral Commission of Guyana, Sase Gunraj.
The regional bloc details in a communiqué that the objective of the mission was to observe the electoral process, collect qualitative and quantitative information on the voting and the results to facilitate the preparation of a Final Report on the General Elections of St. Kitts and Nevis.