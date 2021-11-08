Venezuela Congratulates Re-Election of President Daniel Ortega

“Through the democratic instrument of the vote, Nicaragua ratified its independence and self-determination," President Maduro said.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro highlighted the democratic character of the Nicaraguan elections held on Sunday and congratulated the re-election of President Daniel Ortega.

"The Venezuelan people send solidarity hugs and congratulations to President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo for their legitimate re-election," the Bolivarian leader said and pointed out the unobjectionable victory of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN).

“Through the democratic instrument of the vote, Nicaragua ratified its independence and self-determination. It ratified to the world its willingness to continue a peacefull political process that has restored fundamental human rights that were deprived by the imposition of neoliberalism."

“The people of Sandino and Dario have given the greatest demonstration of love for their country, political maturity, and popular resistance in the face of the titanic pressures of the Imperialism, which has tried in every way possible to restrict their right to choose, in freedom and without blackmailing, their national authorities."

Maduro also ratified his country's commitment to join efforts with Nicaragua towards the construction of a multipolar international order that guarantees peace and justice for all.

On Monday, President Luis Arce also sent congratulations for the democratic vocation and the high citizen participation observed in the Nicaraguan elections, whose results will allow the FSLN to lead the destinies of this Central American country from 2022 to 2027.

President Ortega was democratically re-elected with 75 percent of the votes. At the national level, 25 percent of the remaining valid votes were distributed as follows: Constitutional Liberal Party candidate Walter Espinoza (14.4 percent), Liberal Alliance Party candidate Marcelo Montiel (3.4 percent), Christian Road Party Guillermo Osorno (3.4 percent), Alliance for the Republic Gerson Gutierrez (2.2 percent), and Independent Liberal Party candidate Mauricio Orue (1.7 percent).