Cuba Sends New Shipment of Soberana 02 Vaccines to Nicaragua

In a message on its Twitter account, the Cuban entity detailed that Cuba has already shown a significant reduction in the incidence of COVID-19 in the two to 18 age group, thanks to the vaccination campaign developed in Cuba with its own products Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus.
In this Central American nation, the national vaccination campaign against the disease in pediatric ages began last October 25 and has been extended to the population segment between two and 17 years of age.
For this purpose, Cuba had already sent a first shipment of 1,200,000 doses of the vaccines developed in the country against COVID-19, Soberana 02 and Abdala, the latter produced by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.
Both immunizers were approved for emergency use by the Health Regulation Authority of the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health.
This country thus joined other nations such as Iran, Venezuela and Vietnam where vaccines created by Cuban scientific institutions are already being administered to their populations to combat the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
"Cuba sent this Friday to Nicaragua another load of anti-covid-19 vaccine, Soberana 02, to complete the necessary doses for child immunization in that country."
Deliveries by the pharmaceutical industry of the largest Caribbean island will conclude in December with 1.1 million doses of Soberana Plus and 1.3 million of Abdala.
The agreement with Cuba foresees the delivery to this country, during the last quarter of the year, of a total of seven million doses of the injectables produced by the Antillean nation.
Cuba's ambassador in Nicaragua, Juan Carlos Hernández, recently described the supply of the drugs to this Central American country as an example of solidarity.
The bilateral agreement for the acquisition of seven million vaccines is one more example of the brotherhood between both nations, a work for decades that has been complemented through exchange, said Hernandez.