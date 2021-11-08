Nicaraguan Elections Compliant With Laws, Russia Acknowledges

"Unfortunately, the attempts to overthrow the Government continue and are not disguised," the Russian diplomat asserted in reference to the position adopted by the United States.

On Monday, Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed that the general elections held in Nicaragua on Sunday complied with domestic regulations and must be respected by other countries.

"We sent observers... and, according to their testimony, the elections were held in an organized manner, they complied with Nicaraguan legislation and with the epidemiological rules imposed to contain COVID-19. They also had significant citizen participation", Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia.

Besides highlighting that the Nicaraguan elections were carried out amid "unprecedented" foreign pressure, the Russian diplomat denounced that the United States has already begun a smear campaign to avoid international recognition of its results.

"Only the Nicaraguan people have the right to decide on the legitimacy of their country's electoral processes," Lavrov said, adding that the pressures on Nicaragua are not recent as they began in 2018.

Absurd fake news from US gov't mouthpiece NY Times: Unlike this propagandist I'm actually in Nicaragua, reporting on the elections



I went to 4 different voting stations; they were all full, with a totally calm, transparent process



There are 7 options on the ballot, 6 opposition https://t.co/nI5euvrrEF pic.twitter.com/yiKuFzPNBN — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) November 7, 2021

"Unfortunately, the attempts to overthrow the Government continue and are not disguised," the Russian diplomat asserted in reference to the position adopted by the United States, which rejected the validity of the Nicaraguan elections and announced that it would seek the supposed "reestablishment" of democracy in this Central American country.

In a similar vein, as soon as the presidential elections ended on Sunday, Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado took on Washington's geopolitical narrative and was quick to point out that his administration will not recognize the election results, claiming that the Nicaraguan authorities had not created conditions for transparent elections.

In the Nov. 7 elections, however, Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega was democratically re-elected with 75 percent of the votes. At the national level, 25 percent of the remaining valid votes were distributed as follows: Constitutional Liberal Party candidate Walter Espinoza (14.4 percent), Liberal Alliance Party candidate Marcelo Montiel (3.4 percent), Christian Road Party Guillermo Osorno (3.4 percent), Alliance for the Republic Gerson Gutierrez (2.2 percent), and Independent Liberal Party candidate Mauricio Orue (1.7 percent).