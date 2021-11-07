52% Of Nicaraguans Aged Two Years and Older Has a Vaccine

The COVID-19 pediatric vaccination campaign started on Oct. 25 with the application of the Cuban-developed Abdala vaccine.

On Saturday, Nicaragua's Vice President Rosario Murillo reported that 52 percent of the population aged two years and older have already received a COVID-19 vaccine.

She highlighted that the vaccination process would be intensified as of Monday due to the application of booster doses to control the disease.

On Friday, the Central American nation received a shipment of Cuban -developed Soberana 02 vaccine to complete the immunization process in the childhood population.

Coming to an end in December with the delivery of 1.1 million Soberana Plus and 1.3 million Abdala vaccines, the agreement with the Caribbean island foresees a total of seven million doses.

Nicaragua condemned the constant US meddling in its internal affairs, noting that the imperial attacks hinder its fight against poverty, "which is the world's cruelest pandemic."



"It is not the US empire that elects the government of Nicaragua; it is the Nicaraguan people." pic.twitter.com/fEK22g9I8E — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) September 28, 2021

Likewise, the Sputnik Light and AstraZeneca vaccines are applied to people over 18 years, both first and second doses.

Murillo also informed that 432 new vaccination posts would be installed, pushing the total number of vaccination centers to 1,519 posts nationwide.