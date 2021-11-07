Nicaragua to Record an Economic Growth Over 6% This Year

The Central American nation has reduced maternal and infant mortality since 2006, while exports are leading the economic recovery in the midst of COVID-19.

In Nicaragua, Representatives from the government of President Daniel Ortega held a meeting with international electoral observers to present advances in health, education, and economic fields.

Health Minister Martha Reyes reported that over 95 percent coverage had been achieved to protect against 16 diseases nationwide. She recalled that the Central American nation had only 209 health units in 1977, the figure is expected to reach 1,566 centers by the end of this year.

Neonatal mortality decreased by 50 percent by the end of 2020, while chronic child malnutrition also reduced to over 50 percent in comparison with 2006.

Maternal mortality has significantly decreased in the country where 181 centers have been installed.

Did you know that #Nicaragua's national territory has 98.5% electricity coverage?



And that as of 2020, 57% of that energy is RENEWABLE ENERGY?



Impressive statistic I've learned while visiting here for the elections tomorrow!#Nicaragua #EleccionesSoberanas2021 #NicaraguaNoVota pic.twitter.com/Pu4qYIc67D — Jonny Anti-Imperialist ���� (@JonathanMayorca) November 6, 2021

Central Bank (BCN) President Ovidio Reyes predicted an economic growth between 6 and 8 percent for this year.

He noted that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.8 percent in the first quarter of this year and 16.7 percent in the second quarter, while imports increased by 36 percentage points.

Reyes emphasized that exports are the main growth factor rosing to 43.6 percent. Electricity, manufacturing in free trade zones, mining, tobacco, telecommunications, finance, commerce, and agriculture are the most important investment sectors.