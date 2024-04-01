Israeli Missile Levels Iranian Consulate in Syria

Israel launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

On Monday afternoon, an Israeli missile strike hit the consulate building in the compound of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, leveling the building to the ground and leaving an unknown number of casualties.

Thick plumes of smoke rose from the building after the attack, which triggered a big boom sound as the Syrian air defenses attempted to intercept the missiles.

The demolished structure is the consular section of the Iranian embassy, with an Iranian flag resting amidst the wreckage.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said that the attack occurred at about 5:00 p.m. local time, when Israel launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting the building of the Iranian Consulate in Damascus.

Syria says an Israeli air strike has destroyed parts of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, killing or wounding everyone inside the building.



Senior Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi is among those killed, according to Iranian state media ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yQylWhQYoD — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 1, 2024

Syria's air defense intercepted some of the missiles, it noted, adding the attack resulted in fatalities and injuries.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, who arrived at the scene following the missile strike, condemned the attack. He said the Israeli attack would not affect the Syrian-Iranian relations.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said efforts were underway to retrieve the bodies of the victims, provide medical assistance to the wounded, and remove the rubble. Ambulances rushed to the scene while military vehicles swiftly cordoned off the embassy's perimeter.